Maintenance and supply are impeding greater uptake of alternative fuels despite industry appearing to fully embrace environmental targets.

This is according to a new report from Aggreko, Bridging the Gap to Net Zero: Solutions towards the net zero challenge.

In a bid to help industry reach net zero targets effectively, Aggreko continues to question energy professionals about their use of on-site equipment. The latest insights come from 200 energy professionals across industries such as construction. Specifically, the report aims to gauge corporate appetite for change and uptake of alternative fuels.

Unsurprisingly, a resounding 96 per cent of respondents said their company’s environmental impact was a ‘medium- to high-priority’, however, green issues were found to be a more important factor than price when purchasing fuel.

However, while 82 per cent of respondents confirmed their use of alternative fuels as a way of reducing corporate impact, 85 per cent still identified diesel as their fuel of choice for powering on-site equipment, casting any notion of progress into doubt.

Chris Rason, managing director at Aggreko says: “The report highlights the contradiction between ambition to make changes in line with net zero versus the reality. We ourselves are on a journey to become greener so want to understand how we can help our customers get there as fast as possible.”

The report then advises on the immediate changes that businesses can make in order to inch closer to net zero. Solutions explored include Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Gas-to-liquid (GTL), Combined Heat and Power (CHP), battery and raising the efficiency of existing technologies.

Chris continues: “Achieving net zero is far from simple and pragmatism will be central to success. As such, this report does not attempt to define one path but instead discusses the different options businesses can use to instigate change.”

As Aggreko continues to explore and invest in new greener technologies, the report also reveals early results of emissions testing of HVO and GTL in its Stage IIIA generator fleet. The analysis was carried out by an independent engineering and environmental consultancy in compliance with ISO 8178 D2. Both fuels were tested and compared to EN590 diesel.

Chris concludes: “Some results in the report confirmed suspicions, whereas others surprised. What’s certainly true is that grand targets require a steady and sustained effort. We hope our report can play a part in that process.”

Download the full report here.

