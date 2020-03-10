Sulzer has re-affirmed its commitment to promoting equality in the workplace, particularly in the engineering sector, by announcing its sponsorship of the Empowering Women 2020 conference and gala.

The event is taking place on October 8 in New Orleans, LA, US.

The Empowering Women in Industry Association aims to build a community and inspire the next generation of leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM). Its annual Conference and Gala celebrates the success and impact of influential female executives in different sectors, as well as providing a key opportunity to connect, educate and ultimately empower women.

Sulzer recognizes the importance of an inclusive and non-discriminative culture in the workplace. Dedicated to providing all its employees with the right tools to become competent professionals and grow as leaders, Sulzer offers opportunities for growth and career progression without any discrimination based on gender or any other personal characteristics or social circumstances.

To help spread awareness for this cause, the company has announced its support for the 2020 Empowering Women event as gold sponsor.

Jennifer Cardillo, Marcom Director, Americas & Global Turbo Services Product Line at Sulzer, comments: “We are extremely proud to work together with Empowering Women in Industry and sponsor this year’s conference. Sulzer is supporting women in business not only by offering the chance to improve their technical and managerial skills, but also by acknowledging their achievements.”

