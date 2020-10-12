Webinar broadcast date: Tuesday, 17 November 2020

15h00 GMT

Increased remote working, accelerated retirement of experienced workforces, pressure on getting more out of existing equipment safely… these challenges are all influencing industrial operation decisions as we head into 2021. When it comes to control systems, how should you be adapting?

Join Power Engineering International and Nexus Controls, a Baker Hughes business, as they explore how all these changes are impacting the future of control systems. Drawing from decades of control systems experience and real-time discussions with customers, Nexus Controls and PEI will discuss:

How real customer challenges are informing future development of various control systems technologies (including turbine controls, distributed controls systems, balance of plants, compressor controls etc)

Potential shifts in use cases for existing control systems… getting more out of what is already there

Revised evaluation criteria if you are planning to upgrade or choose a new control system

Options to ensure your workforce is up to speed and ready to leverage the full capabilities of your systems

Who Should Attend?

Forward-thinking Operators, Plant Managers and Owners

Engineers curious about the latest technologies

Technical staff looking to learn about new solutions

Moderator: Claire Volkwyn, Editor, Smart Energy International

Speakers: To be confirmed

