ACWA Power pledges $13m to Saudi fight against COVID-19

Saudi Arabian energy and water company ACWA Power has pledged $13m to support the country’s national health effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has the most COVID-19 cases of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, with more than 2400 cases and over 30 deaths at the time of writing.

The country has imposed both lockdowns and curfews in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan said the company isin full compliance with the measures taken by not only the Saudi government but also those of the other 12 countries in which the company operates.

“ACWA Power is resolute in its efforts to strengthen and support the actions of the official local bodies in those countries, and is exploring ways to provide much needed health supplies to ensure community protection and wellbeing,” said Abunayyan.

“We are committed to implementing all preventive and precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our people, while continuing our mission of providing vital water and power services.”

He said the company was “maintaining an efficient operation of all our plants in Saudi Arabia… with the highest standards of safety and security”.

Last month ACWA revealed it had achieved financial close for a 500 MW solar PV plant in Oman which would be the largest of its kind in the country.

