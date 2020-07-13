Webinar broadcast date: Tuesday 28 July 2020

09h30 GMT | 15h00 IST

As India seeks nearly 35% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030, innovative energy-efficiency measures like decentralised combined heat and power (CHP) and trigeneration technology can help catalyse decarbonisation of India’s electricity grid whilst also reducing energy costs up to 30% for end users.

The Trigeneration technology is well-established; about 11% of Europe’s electricity generation is delivered through CHP! The existing unconstrained market potential in India for trigeneration technology is around 20,000MW while the current installed capacity in India is just around 1,000MW.

With projections of higher overall availability of gas in India & the recent announcements by the Central government to invest INR 70,000 crores (USD 9.3 Billion) to spread gas pipelines across the country, the prospects for trigeneration & adoption of this technology look bright. Further, given India’s growing need for more sustainable and resilient power and cooling solutions; the bulk of this technology’s demand is expected to be driven primarily by commercial real estate, airports, industries and service establishments.

The panel will facilitate deliberations amongst key stakeholders & experts on current projects, market opportunities & action plan for facilitating the large-scale adoption of Trigeneration technologies.

Key discussion points:

• Market Outlook for Trigeneration in India

• Key Projects & their Highlights

• Adoption Enablers & Barriers

• Technologies & Innovations

• Regulatory & Fiscal Incentives

Speakers:

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL

Hugh Richmond, CEO, Edina UK Ltd