Webinar broadcast: Tuesday, 23 June 2020

05h30 New York | 09h30 GMT | 10h30 London | 11h30 Amsterdam | 11h30 Johannesburg | 15h00 New Delhi | 17h30 Singapore | 19h30 Melbourne

With the Government of India’s vision to provide universal access to affordable power, it becomes important to eliminate the challenges faced by the DISCOMs. To overcome the roadblocks of billing inefficiencies and unauthorised power consumption that contribute to DISCOMs’ financial woes, implementation of smart meters across the country will be pivotal.

EESL’s Smart Meter National Programme aims to retrofit 250 million conventional meters with smart variants. EESL has been awarded a contract for the procurement of 10 Million smart meters and has floated another tender for 5 million. Till date over 1.2 million smart meters have been installed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and NDMC-Delhi.

Amid this lockdown, while most DISCOMs have not been able to physically collect electricity bills from consumers, leading to a dip in the cash flow, those with smart meters generated around 95% of billing efficiency.

This live session will facilitate deliberations amongst stakeholders & experts on the various opportunities & challenges of smart metering rollout including insights on investments, cybersecurity & innovations whilst highlighting the way forward for DISCOMs to become smarter.

Panel:

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director|Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL)

Anil Rawal, CEO | Intellismart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

Bryan C. Spear, Managing Director, Asia Pacific | Trilliant Networks

Francis D’ Souza, Vice President, Marketing and Strategy – IoT and Analytics | Thales Group