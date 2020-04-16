Webinar broadcast date: Tuesday, 28 April 2020

05h30 New York | 09h30 GMT | 10h30 London | 11h30 Paris | 11h30 Amsterdam | 11h30 Johannesburg | 15h00 New Delhi | 17h30 Singapore | 19h30 Melbourne

In August 2019, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)— a key regulator of power sector in India—proposed several amendments to create the necessary framework for the implementation of the real-time market (RTM), for electricity.

This virtual discussion will deliberate discussions around the implementation framework of RTM. The expert panel will address the concerns of all business operations from the perspective of Utilities, System Operators and Market Operators. In addition, the panel will unpack key areas such as day closures, price mechanism, NOAR, real-time transaction ratios, and system communications.

Key discussion points:

• Implementation process of the RTM framework

• RTM’s role in uplifting the current market situation

• Communication between Exchange, NLDC, SLDCs, Discoms and Generators

• Buyer/Seller Mechanism in real-time decision-making

• RTM for renewable energy generators

• DSM prices vs RTM prices

• RTM bidding and auction windows

Panel:

Mr. PK Agarwal, Director (Market Operations) and CISO, POSOCO

Mr. Abhishek Ranjan, AVP, Network Operations, BSES Rajdhani Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Arun Kumar, CEO, Kreate Energy

Mr. Anish Mandal, Director-Consulting, Deloitte

Moderator:

Mr. Yash Kansal, Convenor, USISPF IAC

For more details on Indian Utility Week click here

For more details on POWERGEN India click here