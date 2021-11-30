TotalEnergies launches 55MW solar PV plant in France

Global energy company TotalEnergies has launched its largest solar photovoltaic power plant in France, with a capacity of 55MW.

The solar farm, located northeast of Gien (Loiret), comprises 126,000 photovoltaic panels spread over 75 hectares.

The plant will produce approximately 64GWh per year, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 38,000 people and keep more than 550,000 tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere during its lifetime.

Have you read?

SCE Energy deploys over 7MW of monitored solar capacity across Australia

Holcim Philippines reduces footprint with 20-year solar PPA

This photovoltaic project is designed to support the development of renewable energies in France and includes:

A participative financing model: To involve site neighbours, the plant was built with participative financing amounting to €2,200,200 ($2,500,00) to which 212 residents of the Loiret and surrounding departments largely contributed.

A plan to protect biodiversity: The Company has put in place the measures required to preserve biodiversity, including the creation of bat shelters and the construction of a pond to promote amphibian reproduction.

TotalEnergies teams will operate and maintain the plant locally throughout its 30-year operating lifespan.

“This commissioning contributes to France’s energy transition and is a further step towards our goal of reaching 4GW of renewable generation capacity by 2025. It reinforces our commitment to be a major player in renewable energy in France,” said Thierry Muller, CEO of TotalEnergies Renewables France.

TotalEnergies Lubrifiants will be exhibiting at Enlit Europe in Milan at Stand 16.A52. If you are attending the exhibition, feel free to visit the booth and meet the team.