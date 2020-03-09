Renewable energy company Statkraft UK has announced an ambitious target for improving gender diversity at the top of its UK workforce.

In a public commitment announced yesterday (Sunday) on International Women’s Day, the company aims to have 40 per cent of leadership positions held by women by 2030.

Statkraft has pledged to play a part in creating a diverse NetZero Workforce in the UK, and its first priority is to call on employees to help shape how the company can achieve its goal.

Women in power

Not your typical nuclear engineer: Blazing a trail for women

Alongside the 40 per cent target, Statkraft is introducing measures to positively impact the diversity of its supply chain and encourage mentoring of colleagues and students.

A National Grid report published in January showed that a staggering 400,000 roles need to be filled in the UK’s NetZero workforce by 2050, while also highlighting the current lack of diversity in the sector.

David Flood, managing director of Statkraft, said: “I have no doubt that this commitment will deliver a long-term gain for Statkraft.

“Empowering our staff is a vital part of our pledge, but the under-representation of women needs to be addressed above and beyond the workplace. Last year, women comprised only 22 per cent of A level physics students, and 8 per cent of apprentices related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. Therefore we have also acknowledged our role in mentoring and inspiring more female students to pursue these subjects”.

“With organisations such as POWERful Women dedicated to supporting organisations in the energy sector, we believe we are in a strong position to achieve our goal.”

The company will be inviting staff to collaborate on an action plan to address the multiple parts of the pledge, including how to improve existing career development activity for female employees.

Louise Kingham, board member of POWERful Women and chief executive of the Energy Institute, said: “Having a leading energy business like Statkraft setting such an ambitious target on diversity in its leadership roles is to be applauded. It’s a great way to mark International Women’s Day.

“Statkraft clearly recognises the direct business benefits of diversity, and making a public pledge means that they are willing to be held accountable for progress and to lead by example. This is very welcome – unless the major employers across the whole UK energy sector follow this lead, we are not going to improve the frankly dismal state of play on diversity at the top of our industry, nor reap the benefits of better balance.”

POWERful Women will be publishing updated statistics in early May 2020. To date, 28 companies have made a POWERful Women pledge on improving the gender balance of their organisation4 and in 2018 a coalition of leading energy CEOs came together to make a public commitment to improve gender balance in their own companies and across the energy industry.

