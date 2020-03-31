Spain’s utilities donate millions to tackle coronavirus

As cases of Covid-19 in Spain surpass those in China and the death toll keeps climbing, the country’s utilities are helping the government and health workers battle the spread of the virus.

Iberdrola has bought 22 million euros-worth of essential healthcare supplies to deliver to the government.

The equipment comprises 450 ventilators, 4.6 million masks, 120,000 protective coveralls and 20,000 pairs of protective eyewear.

Iberdrola is also finalizing other agreements with medical suppliers to provide further equipment to the Spanish authorities.

Madrid-headquartered Endesa has designed a ‘Public Responsibility Plan’ backed by 25 million euros ($27.5m) to buy vital emergency equipment and it has also guaranteed electricity to any temporary field hospitals set up to cope with the pandemic.

“We are experiencing a very serious health, economic and social situation, unprecedented in recent history. That is why at Endesa we have designed an action plan with those actions in which we will be most useful and in which, without a doubt, we will be able to fulfill what we promise to our clients and to all citizens.”

The Endesa strategy is in line with a similar action plan announced by its parent company, Enel, for Italy through the Enel Cuore Foundation.

Gas and electricity utility Naturgy has been providing free medical care via video so that they can have health consultations without leaving home.

The company is also offering free energy supplies to hotels and any other buildings that are needed to be used as temporary medical facilities, including the Plaza Castilla hotel in Madrid.

Naturgy president Francisco Reynés said that the company “wanted to react quickly to the need of this crisis. All large companies have a responsibility to the country and we must contribute with our effort and operational capacity.”

