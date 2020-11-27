Siemens Energy has appointed Maria Ferraro as its first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer.

The move comes as the company has pledged to increase the number of women in executive leadership positions to 30 per cent by 2030.

Ferraro will hold the post in addition to her role as chief financial officer.

“Diversity is a topic close to my heart,” she said. “I would like every colleague to feel a sense of belonging and a culture where they are comfortable bringing their whole self to work, and trusting that they can fulfil their potential by doing so.”

Siemens Energy says it wants to offer its employees “a professional environment that is free from discrimination and where respect and tolerance are a matter of course”.

The company said Ferraro’s appointment “will be instrumental in ensuring that these values are really put into practice and become embedded in the company culture”.

Ferraro added: “All employees need to feel and perceive equality and fairness of opportunity. This is not only important to me as CFO, but also as a colleague, as a woman and above all, as a human being.

“It is good for our company and business: it’s proven that inclusive and diverse teams generate higher returns, are more innovative, productive and make better decisions. Simply put, diverse teams create more and better impact.”

Siemens Energy chief executive Christian Bruch said: “As a company, it is of utmost importance that we are able to leverage the difference of our people, regardless of gender, background, culture, nationality, affiliation or ability.

“We will use ‘inclusion and diversity’ to describe our commitment to build an open and inclusive company and to recognizing and respecting the differences between people whilst valuing the contribution everyone can make to our business.”

Bruch conceded that “we still have room for improvement here”, admitting that “we have too few women in executive positions”.

“This is why the executive board has given a clear commitment on gender diversity and decided to increase the number of females in executive leadership positions on first and second level to 25 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.”

Bruch added that this target “is ambitious in our industry, but I am sure that with Maria’s support and leadership, we will succeed and get closer to being an organization that is truly representative of the societies we serve.”

A 47-year-old Canadian who has been with Siemens Group since 2004, Ferraro has been chief financial officer at Siemens Energy since May. Previously she held various leadership positions in the financial organization, was CFO of Digital Factory/Digital Industries and also chief digital officer for Siemens AG.

