Europe’s net-zero ambition is resulting in a fast-evolving energy infrastructure requiring energy professionals to have an understanding across a range of topics, including centralised and distributed generation, flexibility, sector coupling, energy storage, carbon capture and more.

The New Energy Landscape Series provides a comprehensible overview of these and other topics.

Episode 1: Carbon Capture’s role in the energy transition

Broadcast date: Monday, 13 July 2020

Time: 12h00 GMT | 14h00 CEST

Capturing, storing or utilising CO2 is seen to be a key aspect of the energy transition. If net zero is to be achieved by 2050 carbon capture will be needed to significantly and quickly reduce emissions from hard-to-abate industrial sectors and power plants. Carbon capture can facilitate the large-scale production of low-emission hydrogen, which is seen as the clean energy vector of the future. In addition, the technologies’ deployment will not only create new clean growth opportunities, but also build new industries, create and retain employment and sustain local economies. However, commercialising CCUS is not without its technical and financial challenges.

This session will:

• Explore the possibilities for carbon capture to accelerate decarbonisation and unlock flexibility in the power system

• Provide an update on European and national support for CCUS

• Address the advances in technology

• Reference ongoing projects that are demonstrating the benefits of sector coupling

Expert presentations will be followed by a panel discussion, during which questions from the live audience will be answered.

Moderator: Anastasios Perimenis, Acting Secretary General, CO2 Value Europe

Panel:

Patrick Clerens, Secretary General | Energy Technologies Europe

Dr. Jaap Vente, Roadmap Manager Towards a CO2-neutral industry | TNO

Rebecca Heaton, Head of Climate Change | Drax

Episode 2: Dispatchable Generation

Broadcast date: Thursday, 13 August

Time: 12h00 GMT | 14h00 CEST

Panel to be confirmed.

Episode 3 – Onsite Generation

Broadcast date: Thursday 27 August

Time: 12h00 GMT | 14h00 CEST

Panel to be confirmed.