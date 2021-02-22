Spanish multinational utility Iberdrola has partnered with ceramic tiles producer Porcelanosa to decarbonise the industry with green hydrogen and electrification projects.

The aim of the partnership is to decarbonise ceramic production in line with EU objectives and the fight against climate change.

Iberdrola and Porcelanosa will conduct joint research into energy solutions for the ceramic firm’s plants.

The research projects will include maximum efficiency, high-temperature heat pumps in driers, as well as the combined use of renewable energy and a green hydrogen supply to reach the temperatures required in atomisers and hybrid ovens.

Have you read?

Iberdrola announces €75 billion economic recovery plan

Iberdrola secures €100 million EIB aid to fund innovation strategy

Iberdrola, partner to invest $2.09 billion in green hydrogen production

The projects are expected to drive the electrification of Porcelanosa‘s production process by improving energy efficiency and making use of residual heat.

Iberdrola will support Porcelanosa’s decarbonisation plan to the extent that energy solutions and consumption at the company’s plants will be improved by using sources of energy that do not produce CO 2 emissions. The analysis will also include the installation of a self-consumption photovoltaic plant on the premises.

The energy company will also help to develop projects and the necessary engineering to support the execution of these innovative decarbonisation projects, which may also be eligible in calls for applications for European, national and regional public grants.

Sign up for our newsletter

As part of efforts to ensure energy decarbonisation, Iberdrola has unveiled a €75 billion ($90.8 billion) renewable energy investment plan for the 2020-2025 period,

In Spain alone, Iberdrola will be investing €14.3 billion ($17.3 billion) to modernise its infrastructure with 50% of the investment set to be directed towards renewable energy projects and €4.5 billion ($5.4 billion) towards smart grid initiatives.