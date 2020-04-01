Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation has been awarded a contract by renewable energy provider, Ørsted, to provide four integrated cable protection systems for Hornsea Two, the world’s largest offshore windfarm.

Hornsea Two will consist of 165 turbines, will be located approximately 89 km off the UK’s Yorkshire coast and will have capacity to generate clean electricity for 1.3 million homes per year. It is expected to make an important contribution to the UK’s goal for renewable electricity generation and should be operational in 2022.

Trelleborg’s NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system, designed and developed to protect offshore windfarm and substation static power cables from over-bending, fatigue, abrasion and impact, in both monopile and J-tube applications.

NjordGuard can be easily configured, installed, removed and reused without the need for Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) or diver intervention, using a patented field-proven ball and groove connector technology.

Patrick Harnett, Senior Programme Director for Hornsea Two, said: “In our continued bid to support and promote a strong national supply chain, we are pleased that Trelleborg’s product will be made locally in the North of England. Once complete, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and it is important to us at Ørsted that where possible, we are able to utilize UK industry for the manufacturing and fabrication of components for this global accolade.”

Andy Smith, Product Group Manager for renewables at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation, states: “Trelleborg’s NjordGuard provides lifetime protection of the cable at the critical monopile entry point and is easy to both install and remove without diver intervention. We are extremely pleased that Ørsted has selected Trelleborg to supply NjordGuard for Hornsea Two and welcome the opportunity to continue our successful relationship.”

Design, testing and manufacture of the NjordGuard cable protection system will take place in Trelleborg’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the North of England. Project engineering works will commence immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution in 2021.

