By Agnese Cecchini, Editorial Director, Gruppo Italia Energia

Taboos in the tech sector can be counterproductive to a successful ecological transition.

The Italian government has changed the name of its Ministry of the Environment to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

And it has added the word ‘Sustainability’ to the title of the Ministry of Transport and Mobility.

This article was originally published in Enlit Europe’s Guide to season 3 – A just transition.

This has been done precisely to emphasise the strategic nature of the green challenge and the crucial importance of these institutions in driving solutions to that challenge.

These choices are also not unrelated to the country’s economy. According to recent data, despite the pandemic and the resulting recession, the renewable energy sector in Italy has remained dynamic and reactive.

Compared to 2019, there was a 20% growth in the number of operations related to acquisition and 7% in power. At the same time, their value decreased by 4.4% due to a drop in technology costs.

Half of the operations concerned photovoltaics, with windpower coming second despite a sharp decline in comparison to 2019.

The forecast of investments in the hydrogen supply chain between now and 2030 is around €320- €460 billion. Of that amount, €24-42 billion are earmarked for the development of electrolysers.

However, in spite of these prospects and figures, ecologists, even the representatives in Parliament, remain uncertain.

