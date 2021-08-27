Jorgo Chatzimarkakis has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Hydrogen Europe.

Chatzimarkakis has to date been the Secretary General of the organisation and will therefore continue guiding the association in its vision to propel global carbon neutrality by accelerating the European hydrogen industry.

Credit: Hydrogen Europe

Jon André Løkke, President of Hydrogen Europe, said: “The HE Board of Directors is committed to accelerate the operations and the scope of our association and are now formalising the roles and responsibilities across the association including Jorgo as the CEO. This comes at a very timely moment as the recently published IPCC report urges us to implement and deliver even faster.”

Chatzimarkakis was Member of the European Parliament (2004 – 2014) inter alia in the ITRE Committee (Industry, Technology, Research and Energy) where he could contribute to lay the cornerstone for the first and the second Joint Undertaking on hydrogen and fuel cells.

In 2007 he was elected “MEP of the year” by his colleagues of the European Parliament in the category “Research and Innovation”. In 2015 he was appointed ambassador at large for Greece.

Hydrogen Europe is an organisation representing European based companies and stakeholders that are committed to moving towards a (circular) carbon neutral economy.