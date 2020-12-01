How Dutch innovation is accelerating the energy transition

The Netherlands has a history of innovation that stretches back hundreds of years.

In the 17th century, the country established the first stock market and built the first telescope.

And in the intervening years that entrepreneurial spirit has been nurtured and encouraged.

The Netherlands has been in the top five of the Global Innovation Index and it has a track record of embedding entrepreneurship and innovation in its higher education institutions.

Now that sixth sense for innovation is being applied to tackling one of the greatest challenges mankind faces: the climate crisis.

In partnership with Techleap.nl, Enlit Europe is this week hosting a one-off showcase for Dutch scale-ups to showcase their innovative and pioneering solutions to a panel of expert representatives from the power utility and high-energy C&I consumer sector including Microsoft and Shell.

And it will culminate in a panel discussion that will take a broader view of the innovation landscape and explore the all-important question: Why do we need a vibrant start-up & scale-up sector to accelerate the energy transition and flatten the climate curve?

The companies presenting will be Asperitas, IBIS Power, Overstory, REDStack and Sympower, and they will be pitching to a heavyweight panel comprising Enel Innovation Hub Europe, EWV GmbH, Liberty Global, Microsoft, SIMEC and Shell Ventures.

The showcase takes place on December 3 and to register click here.