Energy technology company GridBeyond has appointed Zohreh Mohammadi as the new market strategy manager in the UK.

At GridBeyond, Mohammadi will be responsible for supporting business expansion and optimising commercial opportunities via thorough research and analysis of the European market trends and regulatory landscapes.

Mohammadi has joined the UK team with a wealth of knowledge gained over a nine-year long career in the energy sector. Her experience includes designing technology platforms that meet the demands of the transitioning energy markets, developing expansion strategies for smart grid businesses, and engaging with the regulatory stakeholders in energy flexibility markets.

Mohammadi has a doctorate in electrical power and a master’s degree in power and energy, both from the University of Warwick. She also possesses an in-depth understanding of the development and implementation of AI-based technologies.

Mark Davis, managing director – UK and Ireland, commented: “Zohreh is a highly qualified expert in flexibility markets, and we are delighted to welcome her to her new role at GridBeyond.

Zohreh Mohammadi

“With Zohreh’s strong analytical support, GridBeyond is looking forward to further strengthening our leadership position in the UK market and building upon our success by extending the award-winning services to new clients and partners in new territories.”

Zohreh Mohammadi, newly appointed market strategy manager, commented: “Energy markets have never been more exciting. We are moving towards a cleaner, decentralised and fully digitalised grid and this is the time for innovative technology businesses to get involved and play a major role in the energy transition.

“I am excited to have joined GridBeyond, one of the leading service and platform providers, and work with a highly qualified team of experts to advance this change.”

