Greece’s energy regulator, Rythmistiki Archi Energeias (RAE), has announced the country’s second renewable energy auction for wind and solar power.

The auction, set to take place on April 02, has bids capped at €61.32 per MWh or €0.06132 per kWh ($0.06669) for a total capacity of 600 MW.

Wind power plants with a minimum capacity of 50 MW and solar PV projects with a capacity greater than 20 MW are eligible to participate.

Both solar and wind projects may be presented as hybrid projects with a shared grid connection point, and at least two solar PV projects with a common substation may be grouped together.

The final date for submissions is 25 February 2020.

Application process guidelines and documents can be accessed here.

