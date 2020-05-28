The European Commission has presented an updated long-term budget and announced a €750bn ($826bn) recovery plan, to spur post-COVID recovery and to build a modern, clean and green economy for the next generation.

The new proposal comes after European leaders stated that they want to make the “European Green Deal” the center of the region’s post-COVID recovery. Both France and Germany have called for a green recovery plan for every sector of the economy.

The proposal calls for investing 91 billion euros a year in building renovations, which is expected to spur another 350 billion in private investment. More than 1 billion euros will be set aside to support green hydrogen production, as much as 60 billion euros for zero-emission trains, and billions more for renewable energy, as well as support for the sale of electric cars. The EU heads of state and governments will discuss the proposal in meetings on June 18 and 19.

The plan requires approval from the 27 national leaders and their parliaments, and if given the green light, it would be the first time that the bloc raised large amounts of common debt in capital markets.

Money raised through Next Generation EU will be channelled through EU programmes in the revamped long-term EU budget, specifically through the EU Green deal initiative channels.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: “The recovery plan turns the immense challenge we face into an opportunity, not only by supporting the recovery but also by investing in our future: the European Green Deal and digitalization will boost jobs and growth, the resilience of our societies and the health of our environment. This is Europe’s moment. Our willingness to act must live up to the challenges we are all facing. With Next Generation EU we are providing an ambitious answer.”

Thomas Vergna, policy officer for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy in the Netherlands, told Fast Company: “We should recover better by investing in the decarbonization of all of the sectors of the economy and the transition to a circular economy and plans that support adaptation and resilience, ensuring universal access to energy, integrated water resources management, and sustainable food systems.

“It also means that we should do no harm by helping support countries with integrating climate adaptation and mitigation measures in their stimulus plans, including by reducing fossil fuel subsidies, restructuring coal mining regions, and moving beyond economic dependency on oil and gas.”

Green Deal recovery strategy includes:

A massive renovation wave of buildings and infrastructure and a more circular economy, bringing local jobs;

Rolling out renewable energy projects, especially wind, solar and kick-starting a clean hydrogen economy in Europe;

Cleaner transport and logistics, including the installation of one million charging points for electric vehicles and a boost for rail travel and clean mobility in our cities and regions;

Strengthening the Just Transition Fund to support re-skilling, helping businesses create new economic opportunities.

Many news sources suspect the plan could be watered down in coming months, especially as the proposal requires unanimous backing, and not all member states view the joint borrowing and grant distribution as fair.

According to Politico Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed concerns stating: “We need to take everyone’s interests into account and there are very different interest groups: the southern countries, who fundamentally always want more; the East Europeans, who have an interest in preventing everything from flowing south; and, of course, those who have to pay for it all, the net payers.”

