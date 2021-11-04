Enlit Europe Live: Tackling energy’s most pressing challenges

From COP26 to the Green Deal, from Fit for 55 to the recent gas price explosion resulting in high energy prices, clearly, Europe is a hotbed of energy transition-related activity.

As the EU Commission rolls out its strategic plans and organisations come under pressure to genuinely improve their green credentials, Enlit Europe will make a timely debut in Milan, Italy in November, and has a jam-packed programme to guide energy professionals through every aspect of the green transition.

To help you hone in on some of the key not-to-miss discussions, we have put together a list of sessions of interest tackling the most current issues in energy.

Managing Green Change – C&I business and energy companies are increasingly on the path to net zero, so this session will explore how they are adjusting to this new mindset, how are they are going to change the culture from management down, in order to manage and finance fundamental ESG policy change.

A Europe Fit for The Digital Age – The technologies that will ensure Europe’s strategic autonomy and the safe passing to a digital age.

What if data would be accessible to all stakeholders? A discussion on the strategic vision of utilities and other companies in the sector regarding data usage, accessibility and ownership.



Panel discussion: Data in the service of the customer. How utilities and other companies can use data to upgrade their services. A European single market for data where data can flow for the benefit of all and where the rules for access and use of data are fair, practical and clear.

EU Gas Market update – This live hubs session will present updates about the natural gas and LNG market, the GOO’s market (also for P2P) and lessons learned from RES support feedin certificates to be used for decarbonisation of the gas sector.

Hydrogen – Is it the panacea? – A deep dive into the different “colours”, production options, costs, current constraints, required regulation, adoption in end-use applications, transportation and storage of hydrogen, plus how to unlock investment in the hydrogen sector.

Energy Price Drivers – The energy price drivers live hubs session offers market outlooks for electricity and gas in Europe. We will discuss technical analyses as well as the underlying fundamentals of wholesale power price formation.

Enlit Live in Milan will not only be the first Enlit (Formerly European Utility Week and POWERGEN Europe), it will also be the first live event since 2019. And what better place to host the event than in Italy, partner nation of COP26.

