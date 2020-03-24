





Italy-headquartered energy group Enel is taking action at global level to face the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

It aims to minimise the spread of infection among its staff while ensuring the continuity of its business and service in the 33 countries where it operates.

Enel has set up a Global Task Force in order to coordinate and direct the actions to be taken those 33 countries. The Task Force provides official indications so that each country can manage any local emergencies that may occur.

In every country where it operates, Enel says it is constantly monitoring the information concerning COVID-19, taking preventive measures and all necessary actions. This is in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and national and local authorities. The aim is to ensure the health and security of its staff, while guaranteeing the continuity of the service it provides.

In all countries, Enel is activating continuous teleworking (or telecommuting) for all its employees until further notice. An exception has, however, been made for activities that cannot be delayed as they are necessary in order to guarantee the continuity of the service and security of national electricity systems. This decision is in line with the precautionary actions that were adopted by the group at the beginning of the emergency.

Enel has also carried out a series of simulations, tests and verifications on its infrastructure, and says it has “encountered no issues for normal operations”. It adds that in light of the possible evolution of the situation, incremental measures have been set up for generation and network facilities that are necessary for the continuity of the service and the security of national electricity systems.

Finally, as of the end of February, the Group has cancelled all international travel, except for any journeys that are necessary for the continuity of service. It has also announced that all internal events and training courses must be carried out using virtual attendance tools. This is in order to ensure business continuity.





