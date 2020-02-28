The European Investment Bank (EIB), the European Commission and Enel have reached an agreement for the financing of the AMBRA-Electrify Europe project.

The three parties will provide up to €70.75 million in funding to install more than 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers along seven Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network Corridors.

The EV chargers are expected to increase the adoption of EVs and EV driver charging experiences in Spain, Romania and Italy.

The charging stations will include Quick (up to 22 kW AC), Fast (up to 50 kW DC each) and Ultra-Fast charging points (up to 350 kW DC each).

The whole network will be accessible to registered users through Enel X’s Juice Pass app or Enel X’s interoperability partners’ apps, and to non-registered users via ad hoc payments.

The project is expected to be completed by 2022 to reduce the charging times required for long-distance trips in order to bolster cross-border electric mobility.

The European Commission is supporting the project through its Innovation and Networks Executive Agency and Connecting Europe Facility programme. These programmes are designed to maximise private involvement and capital in favor of clean transportation initiatives, minimise dependence on oil and mitigate the environmental impact of transport.

