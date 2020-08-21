Germany utility E.ON has announced its plan to expand its geothermal plant in Kirchweidach in the state of Bavaria.

Expanding the geothermal plant will enable E.ON to not only generate heat but also green electricity.

The projects will include building several small-scale power plants with a total capacity of around 6MW.

The plant modernisation will be implemented in phases with the first phase amounting to €7.5 million ($8.9 million).

In the first phase, 1MW will be installed. On completion, at the end of 2021, the construction of a large-scale ORC plant and a combined heat and power plant is planned.

E.ON is using so-called ORC modules from its partner Orcan Energy. The technology from waste heat recovery converts heat into electricity in a highly efficient way. With this principle, 4000 tons of carbon emissions are saved annually, which corresponds to the emissions of 2700 terraced houses.

E.ON will operate the plant for a period of 15 years.

Alexander Fenzl, country head B2B Solutions Germany at E.ON Business Solutions, said: “The Kirchweidach geothermal energy project proves how efficiently we can use heat for electricity supply today. There is also still great waste heat potential in industry. We can tap this potential for a CO 2 -free power supply for industry.”

Wolfgang Hageleit, managing director of FG Geothermie in Kirchweidach, adds: “In cooperation with E.ON, we can fully exploit the heat potential of our geothermal plant and generate green electricity economically. Kirchweidach confirms its role as a location of the future. It’s good that we have E.ON as a long-term partner at our side.”