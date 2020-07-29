Windplus consortium has confirmed that the WindFloat Atlantic wind farm is now fully operational and supplying clean energy to Portugal’s electrical grid.

Construction of the wind farm is now complete following the connection of the last of the three platforms to the 20 km export cable connecting the wind farm to the substation at Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

WindFloat Atlantic, which has total installed capacity of 25MW is the world’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm and will generate enough energy to supply the equivalent of 60,000 users per year, saving almost 1.1 million tons of CO2.

This milestone cements the success of a decade-long project by the Windplus joint venture, ensuring access to the best wind resources in water depths that have previously been inaccessible. Windplus has successfully installed and connected three platforms – measuring 30 metres in height with a 50 metre distance between columns – which are able to accommodate 8.4 MW turbines, the world’s largest ever installed on a floating platform.

This project’s success is rooted in its technology. Its mooring technology, for example, allows for installation in waters over 100 m deep, and its design offers stability in adverse weather and sea conditions.

Another key advantage was the assembly technology used: dry-dock assembly provided significant logistical and financial savings, and the platforms were towed using standard tug boats.

These technical advantages, among others, clearly show that Windfloat Atlantic’s model is replicable in other areas where adverse seabed conditions or significant water depth mean that traditional

bottom-fixed offshore wind technology is not an option.

The Windplus consortium comprises of EDP Renewables (54.4%), ENGIE (25%), Repsol (19.4%) and Principle Power Inc. (1.2%). The platforms have been built jointly by the two Iberian countries: two of them were manufactured at the shipyards in Setúbal (Portugal), while the

third was constructed in Avilés and Fene (Spain).