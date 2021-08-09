Finnish renewable energy company, Ilmatar Energy, has commenced construction of the 216MW Alajärvi onshore wind farm.

The project is located in central Finland, will encompass 36 wind turbines and is expected to begin operating end of 2023.

Once operational, the Alajärvi wind farm will be a significant wind power asset in the Nord Pool area and one of the largest unsubsidised wind farms in Europe.

Juha Sarsama, CEO of Ilmatar Energy, said: “In less than two years, we have delivered investment decisions for over 500MW of new wind projects in Finland, which is a solid testament to both the transaction and financing capabilities as well as the construction management capabilities of Ilmatar Energy. We are determined to deliver on our ambitious growth plans, which require partnering in all facets of the energy market.

“Finland’s low carbon energy strategy expects wind power to become the dominant source of clean energy in Finland. Large-scale wind farms, such as Alajärvi, have a pivotal role in achieving these goals as well as creating conditions for new industry investment and decarbonization of industries and society at large.”

Ilmatar Energy is also constructing three other onshore wind farm sites in Finland. The company aims to diversify its technology portfolio to include large-scale solar PV and energy storage in the near future.

An agreement was recently reached with Kansai Electric Power Co. (KEPCO), selling 49% shares in the Alajärvi wind farm to the Japanese Power company.