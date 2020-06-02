The European Commission, through the General Directorate for Research and Innovation, has awarded a 4-year €10m ($11.2m) Framework Contract to the consortium led by Ansaldo Nucleare.

The consortium includes Spanish and German Partners, namely; Empresarios Agrupados Internacional and Framatome, and the contract covers “Services of Expert Industrial Competences for the Pre-conceptual Design Activities of the European Fusion Demonstration Reactor (DEMO)”.

The nuclear fusion project is seen as another important step towards clean, infinite and reliable energy for future generations and a vital step towards achieving viable commercial fusion.

The Framework Contract aims at an assessment of the nuclear fusion power plant physics and technology system architecture, overall configuration and system engineering processes.

The Contract will provide services based on European industry-best practice in the area of:

Power Plant Physics and Technology

System architecture

Overall plant configuration

System engineering processes, with a focus on plant design and technology options and feasibility

Plant manufacturing options

Specific component design

Control system

Project risk identification,

An evaluation of the impact on costs for the suggested solutions.

Ansaldo Nucleare (company of Ansaldo Energia Group) is a key member of the ITER Consortium and has been associated with the fusion development ever since the beginning. Its successes include the fabrication of the Vacuum Vessel key elements and its assembly at Cadarache Site.

