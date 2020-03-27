Italian power equipment manufacturer Ansaldo Energia has completed sanitizing its plants and getting them ready for an eventual return to operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating impact.

Despite what Ansaldo reported was a thorough cleaning and sanitizing effort making the plant production-ready, the company announced it was prudent to extend the closure for another week and restart production on March 30. The company is based in Genoa.

Read more about

Ansaldo Energia

Coronavirus

“The company will guarantee its operational continuity through targeted smart working activities and specific service activities on power plants,’’ reads the release from Ansaldo. “The company, aware of the ability and flexibility of its workers, once the emergency is over…will resume full activity thus ensuring compliance with the contractually scheduled deliveries.”

The completion of the sanitizing work came following a protocol agreement with the Italian government, Confindustria and the Social Partners.

Ansaldo is a turnkey supplier of power plants globally and manufacturer of power turbines. Its production center is located in the Genoa-Campi areas and is split into lines for gas turbines, steam turbines and generators.

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit Italy particularly hard. The online coronavirus map by Johns Hopkins University indicates that Italy has suffered nearly 75,000 confirmed cases with more than 7,500 deaths-the most of any nation so far during the health crisis.

Originally published on power-eng.com

Sign up for our newsletter