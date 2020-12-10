Join us for the Energy Markets Week: a full week that puts Energy Trading centre stage!

14 Dec 2020 | 09:00 – 15:30 | Europe | Energy Markets Series

Look back at one of the toughest and most bizarre years in recent history, share your thoughts on the impact this year has had on your business and join us in looking forward to 2021 and the opportunities that await us!

Enter the world of energy trading and take part in our live discussions, chat and connect with your peers, or view the abundance of great interviews with expert speakers.

What you can expect:

Come and uncover market trends, contribute to discussions around Gas Sector Decarbonisation, Empowering Consumers in the Energy Markets, Corporate PPA’s and view the latest gas market reports. Make sure you join the live sessions unveiling energy price drivers, the impact of coal phase-out and carbon pricing on energy trading.

We will also feature a truly unique 2-day of sessions dedicated to the Central and South-Eastern European markets with our virtual ETCSEE sessions, on 15 and 16 December, showcasing the SEE and CEE regional power and gas market updates.

You can choose between the episode/s that best suit your interests and your agenda and watch on demand the ones you cannot join due to your schedule.

Learn from and interact with our speakers. Some of them include:

Christopher Jones, Part-time professor, Florence School of Regulation & Principal, Energy Regulatory and Antitrust at Baker McKenzie

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, Secretary General, Hydrogen Europe

Ilaria Conti Head, Head of FSR Gas area, European University Institute

Paul Dawson, Head of Regulatory Affairs at RWE Supply & Trading

Jasmina Trhulj, Head of Electricity Unit, Energy Community

Matthew Monteverde, Senior Vice president – Global markets, Argus Media

All timings are in Central European Time (CET)

