Hydrogen generation technology company AFC Energy has signed a collaboration agreement with engineering firm Ricardo to create hydrogen decarbonising solutions for the transport sector.

The agreement will initially focus on three key areas: marine, rail and stationary power generation.

The aims of the collaboration are to develop products and services that will directly support decarbonising of transport, energy and critical national infrastructure, as well as to validate the technical and commercial viability for hydrogen-fuelled power and propulsion systems in the global market.

Both parties will calculate the benefits achieved through the use of low cost, readily available, and high energy dense green ammonia fuel (rather than hydrogen gas) as a fuel of choice in off-grid or remote power needs, including international shipping and distributed power generation.

Adam Bond, chief executive of AFC Energy, said: “The role for AFC Energy’s alkaline fuel cell in supporting the decarbonisation of e-mobility and off-grid power systems through the use of zero emission fuels such as green ammonia is becoming ever clearer and relevant.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with one of the world’s leading engineering houses in Ricardo to fully explore new and innovative ways in which our alkaline fuel cell system can be deployed across a range of industries where traditional reliance on combustion of fossil fuels is no longer seen as a viable or acceptable means of remote power generation.

“We look forward to furthering our collaboration with Ricardo in our key markets of focus, with each providing enormous opportunities in their own right.”

Mike Bell, group strategy and transformation director at Ricardo, added: “We are very pleased to be collaborating with AFC Energy in exploring new opportunities for fuel cell deployment across sectors such as marine and rail where the alkaline technology has the potential to play a key role decarbonisation and sustainability.”

Following several months of engagement, the two companies have already jointly submitted proposals to Ricardo clients, addressing particular client needs pertinent to grid instability and the need for zero emission alternative power. Further opportunities will be identified in 2021 for joint collaboration across key markets.