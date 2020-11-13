Webinar broadcast date: 25 November 2020

10h00 CET

The Grid Edge – the interface between the grid and the end-consumer, will only grow in importance.

Grid edge technologies are an essential tool in the transformation of global energy – facilitating the adoption of renewables, turning consumers to prosumers, and mitigating climate change. This episode examines what these technologies are, their significance in driving the energy revolution and what they mean for business and infrastructure owners right along in the energy value chain.

Many factors influence which solutions are appropriate for a region, or how prepared they are to deploy them at scale. Siemens is ready to share the work it has done with leading academics in creating an index that assesses grid edge need and readiness for grid edge solutions, so that barriers and opportunities can be identified and the grid edge revolution can be accelerated.

What you will learn:

What Grid Edge means, both in terms of technology and its societal implications

Gain practical insights into how grid edge solutions can and are being deployed and what this could mean for their businesses or institution

Moderator: Kevin O’Donovan, Technology Evangelist

Speakers:

Joachim Müller-Kirchenbauer, Chair, Energy Resource Management, Technische Universität Berlin

Michael Weinhold, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Smart Infrastructure

Malcom McCulloch, Professor and Head, Energy and Power Group, University of Oxford