The Australian state of Queensland is set to become home to the largest grid-connected wind farm in the country, following the state government’s approval of the 1. 2 GW Forest Wind project.

The potential 226-turbine power plant, located in a state pine forest between Gympie and Maryborough in the Wide Bay-Burnett region, will bring the state’s total renewable capacity to 6.7 GW, adding almost 10 per cent to Queensland’s total generation capacity.

Image credit: Forest Wind

Construction will begin in the last quarter of 2020, and completion is expected in 2023. The combined construction and operational stages are expected to create approximately 490 jobs in the region, according to the project’s website.

Long-term consultations have been entered into with the local Butchulla and Kabi Kabi First Nations People regarding land use.

The consultations will result in partnerships through which employment and training, business development and contracting opportunities, cultural heritage and environmental management may be pursued.

Originally published on smart-energy.com