The World Bank, Infra Asia, and the Singapore Management University have launched a programme to boost the capabilities of regional government officials in infrastructure development.

The programme will help address the knowledge gap amongst senior and mid-level regional government officials in the infrastructure sector.

The Growing Infrastructure – Enabling & Structuring for Private Sector Participation in Finance and Innovation programme will improve the awareness amongst government officials of solutions available to support sustainable and resilient infrastructure development.

Participants will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to create a regulatory environment that is friendly toward private sector involvement in infrastructure.

Related articles:

DNV GL conducts over 20 remote turbine inspections during C-19 lockdown

Indonesia wins $300m to expand geothermal energy generation

Mr Seth Tan, the executive director of Infra Asia, said: “Given that the regional infrastructure funding gap can be closed by mobilizing private capital, it is important that governments create a regulatory environment friendly to private sector involvement. Through our continued efforts with valued partners, we hope to support Asia’s infrastructure development and at the same time spread the word about Singapore-based solutions.”

Ms Jvoti Shukla, the director of the World Bank in Singapore, adds: “The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic reinforce the imperative of investing in well-designed infrastructure for sustained economic growth, with a unique opportunity to do so with greater sustainability and resilience. The World Bank Group is delighted to be a strategic partner in this critically important program to harness Asia’s collective expertise with collaboration between private players, governments and multilateral banks.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Lily Long, the president of SMU, reiterates: “By developing deeper expertise and skillsets of leaders within the sector, we aim to make a meaningful impact in Singapore and beyond. These senior executives will also be equipped with new knowledge to tackle unforeseen challenges and imagine a better world in which to live, work and thrive.”