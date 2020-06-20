Webinar broadcast: Thursday 25 June 2020

06h00 GMT | 14h00 SGT

The power industry is constantly changing, now more than ever, with a huge focus on digitalisation. The myriad benefits propagated by those driving digital transformation face resistance of various degrees and for multiple reasons. However, might the current COVID-19 scenario help drive the uptake of such technologies?

With more than 1/3 of the global population on lockdown, travel restricted and social distancing the way of life, the operational advantages of digitalisation have perhaps never been more apparent. The ability to remotely operate systems, automate processes to minimise human reliance and better manage inventory with strained supply chains have been pushed to the fore more than ever.

This panel will discuss the impact this pandemic will have on future plans for such technologies, will it accelerate or decelerate investment?

• Where specifically do you see the advantages for utilities and power plants in adopting digital technologies?

• What role do smart technologies play in helping to keep essential services going during a crisis such as COVID-19?

• Do you believe that those further down their digitalisation journey will have fared significantly better during these unprecedented times? Are there tangible economic returns on their investments?

• Reducing human capital onsite during a crisis seems essential, however, in some cases it can become a political decision, job creation vs. the commercial benefits of digitalisation; how do you approach this with customers?

• Supply chains are strained at the moment how would digital asset management tools have supported businesses better at this time?

Speakers:

John Quirke, Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer | Meralco Powergen

Gan Boon Hean, Chief Executive Officer | Leader Energy Pte Ltd

Aria Ghautama Malik, Territory Manager | Hubbell Power Systems

Moderator: Yatin Premchand, Managing Director, Management Consulting | Black & Veatch