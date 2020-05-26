Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Hai Long Offshore Wind (Hai Long) have announced that the new SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine, considered to be the largest in the world, will be used at the upcoming 300 MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan.

The deployment of the turbine for the rest of the 1,044 MW Hai Long pipeline is also being considered.

The exact number of units for the first 300 MW of the project remains to be confirmed based on site-specific conditions. The supplier agreement remains subject to contract and final investment decision from the consortium partners, Canadian independent power producer Northland Power Inc. and Taiwan-based developer Yushan Energy.

The SG 14-222 DD has a rotor diameter of 222 meters with 108 meter-long blades

The Hai Long offshore wind power plant was awarded through the 2018 grid allocation mechanism in Taiwan. The project site is located approximately 50 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County. The first 300 MW will serve as an anchor for Siemens Gamesa to expand its local footprint and supply base in Taiwan into a regional industrial hub.

As announced separately, nacelle production for the 300 MW Hai Long 2 project will begin in Taichung in 2024, and turbine installation will follow thereafter.

“Taking the next step in advancing the Hai Long 2 project by announcing that it will conditionally use the SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine is outstanding news. We are thrilled that the Hai Long partners have chosen our newest machine, and are very excited to work closely in making this project the first installation for the SG 14-222 DD in Asia Pacific,” said Andreas Nauen, Offshore CEO at Siemens Gamesa.

David Povall, vice president for development at Northland Power said: “The strategy of Hai Long’s Industrial Relevance Proposal (local content) has always been focused on enabling the local supply chain for global opportunities. And bringing the latest turbine technology into the Taiwan market through our project has been part of the initiative. Hence, we proudly see ourselves as the ‘Anchor Project’ that will facilitate Taiwan’s policy goal of becoming the APAC Offshore Wind Export Hub.

