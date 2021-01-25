As part of its efforts to uplift professional recognition of engineering technicians and technologists, The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) has unveiled the Chartered Engineering Technologist (CETg) and Technician (CETn) Certification Scheme and recognised the first batch of Chartered Technologists and Technicians under the scheme.

Ms. Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Education & Ministry of Manpower, graced the launch event held at the Singapore Polytechnic Auditorium as the guest-of-honour.

The scheme will open up an unprecedented non-academic route for engineering technicians and technologists to move towards the Chartered Engineer status based on their technical skills and competences and work experience. This evolves from the National Engineering Career Progression Pathway for Technologist and Technician launched in July 2019.

Besides enhancing career opportunities for technicians and technologists, the scheme will also build a pool of engineering professionals with complementary skillsets to contribute to the growth of Singapore’s industry sectors. It is a step towards IES’ vision to forge an inclusive engineering community to support Singapore’s increasingly innovation-driven economic growth. It has also been developed in alignment with the SkillsFuture Skills Framework to boost skills and mastery-based career development and foster a culture of lifelong learning.

The event saw the recognition of 84 Chartered Technologists and 46 Chartered Technicians from the Built Environment, Land Transport and Water & Environment sectors, as the pioneer batch of recipients under the scheme. Many of the qualified Chartered Technologists will also be appointed as the first batch of Independent Assessors for Chartered Technician.

The official installation of members to the Chartered Engineering Technologist and Technician Accreditation Board (CETTAB) also took place at the event. CETTAB, a multi-organisational body set up to operationalise the scheme, will serve in the areas of registration, accreditation and quality assurance of the scheme.

At the event, IES also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Singapore Bus Academy (SGBA) to recognise their on-going collaboration in setting standards and quality assurance in the assessment of technicians and technologists under the Land Transport – Automotive (Bus) sector.

The recipients of Chartered Technician Land Transport – Automotive (Bus) are also holders of Certification for Technical Specialist (CTS), Level 2, issued by SGBA to candidates who meet the pre-requisite of at least three years of work experience in the automotive industry and have also successfully gone through practical and theoretical assessments.

“As the national society of engineers in Singapore, IES has always strived to raise the status and profile of the engineering profession. This scheme brings us a step closer to our vision of building an inclusive engineering community, where all practitioners have the opportunity to learn, earn professional recognition and contribute to their organisations and industries, regardless of their level of academic qualifications,” said Dr. Richard Kwok, President of IES.

The scheme is the fruit of development by more than 40 partners from the public sector, private sector, government agencies, associations and Institutes of Higher Learning. It follows the MoU signing for the National Engineering Career Progression Pathway for Technologists and Technicians and set up of a Pro-tem Committee in July 2019.

“With the support of several sector-based Work Groups, we have set up a rigorous competency-based framework, clear assessment criteria and a proficient accreditation board. Our aim is to recognise the technical competency level of Chartered Engineering Technicians and Technologists nationally and internationally. We urge all technicians and technologists to come forth to be chartered. It will open up new possibilities for their career and enable them to make even greater contributions to our society,” said Er. Tan Seng Chuan, Chairman of CETTAB.