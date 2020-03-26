Malaysia utility TNB pledges $2m to fight Covid19

Malaysian utility TNB has pledged $2.3m to the country’s Ministry of Health as part of a corporate initiative to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ‘Corporate Malaysia Against COVID-19 Action Coalition’ calls on private companies, government-linked companies and other organisations to pledge financial support to help replenish diminishing medical supplies as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“The growing number of people infected by the COVID-19 virus in Malaysia is exerting pressure on the resources of government hospitals that have been designated to deal with the virus, said Dato’ Seri Dr. Chen Chaw Min, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health.

He said the financial assistance from TNB will enable the ministry to buy urgent medical and healthcare equipment necessary for the ongoing defence against the COVID-19 virus. “We are hopeful that other GLCs and corporations in Malaysia will join the action coalition to help us better face this pandemic.”

Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, president and chief executive of TNB, said: “This is a fight that we are all in. As heads of corporate companies whose successes were built on the shoulders of millions of Malaysians, we must now come together to give back.”

“Collaboration between public and private sectors now is necessary. I would like to call on my peers and colleagues across corporate Malaysia to join forces with us in these trying times, and provide critical support to our frontline healthcare workers.”

