LOC Group has won a contract to provide support to the Phase 1 development of the 50 MW Dong Hai 1 Wind Power Plant. The contract has been awarded by the Vietnamese EPC Contractor, BAC Phuong Joint Stock Company.

LOC Group will provide Marine Warranty Services (MWS) to support the development of the plant. The scope of the services will be for loadout, transportation and installation of 13 units of Vestas V150-4.0 series Wind Turbine Generators, the inter-turbine MV cables and link bridge sections.

Read more about

Vietnam

Wind power

The Dong Hai 1 Wind Power Plant Phase 1 will enable power to be added to the national electricity system, providing electricity to the Bac Lieu province and the southwest region of Vietnam.

Key aspects of the power plant project involve the construction of a new 22/110kV Transformer station, a switchboard station, consisting of six outgoing feeders, the formation of a 4.1Km 110 kV transmission line, connecting the 13 wind turbines, and the creation of circuits to connect the wind turbines to the Dong Hai 1 power station.

The project will be run from the Company’s Singapore office, with support from other LOC offices and group companies, including Longitude and Innosea.

Commenting, Donny Ng, Project and BD Director, at LOC Singapore, said: “Winning this contract represents a further project to support the growth of the renewables industry in Vietnam. We are delighted to have won the contract and are looking forward to working with BAC Phuong Joint Stock Company. Winning this contract reflects the Company’s proven experience in this area and of its growing presence in the South-East Asian renewables industry”.

Sign up for our newsletter