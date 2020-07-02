Webinar broadcast date: Thursday 2 July 2020

13h00 Singapore | 15h00 AEST

01h00 New York | 05h00 GMT | 06h00 London | 07h00 Johannesburg | 07h00 Amsterdam | 10h30 New Delhi

Planning in the context of Totex and Value is a new world for most. Historically most of us have drawn from separate buckets of capital spend (Capex) and operational spend (Opex), without necessarily tying these together in a whole-of-life total expenditure (Totex) view.

Similarly, many plans have been based on asset condition or risk, whereas our assets are primarily meant to generate value – which should be a key metric to decide when and how much to spend.

Not only do these new concepts require a platform to manage, but they also require a new approach to planning including organisational alignment and behaviours.

Watch this webinar to learn:

• How to leverage Totex to gain better whole-of-life cost insights

• Understand how to determine the overall value derived from assets and projects

• Reach optimal decisions by combining Totex and Value

• What this means for your organisation

Speakers:

Martin Kerr, Structured Change

Boudewijn Neijens, Copperleaf