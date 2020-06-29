Webinar broadcast: Tuesday, 7 July 2020

02h00 New York | 06h00 GMT | 07h00 London | 08h00 Amsterdam | 08h00 Johannesburg | 11h30 New Delhi | 14h00 Singapore | 16h00 Melbourne

Startupbootcamp has built an investment portfolio of 30 startups through an acceleration process. Gain insight into early-stage startup investing in the clean energy sector at a Startupbootcamp webinar and Q&A presented by Enlit Australia and Initiate.

We will explore real-life content ranging from sourcing top startups, understanding the investment opportunities, valuations and key metrics, running due diligence, and types of investment structures.

We are now entering the climate decade, where net-zero, carbon reduction and sustainability will be at the top of the agenda. We will explore emerging opportunities that the climate decade creates and how the savvy and adventurous investor can best follow this mega-trend as an investment thesis.

Moderator: Trevor Townsend, CEO | Startupbootcamp

Panel:

Stuart Allinson, Director | Gyrus

Mark Bonnar, Managing Director | Southern Cross Venture Partners

Adam Bumpus, Co-Founder & Senior Research Fellow | RedGrid

Avery Michaelson, Founder & CEO | UCapture