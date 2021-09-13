Iberdrola has announced three new offshore wind development projects in Taiwan, with a potential capacity of approximately 6GW.

The projects are named Da-Chung Bu Offshore Wind (大中部離岸風電), Guo-Feng Offshore Wind (果豐離岸風電) and Ju-Dao Offshore Wind (菊島離岸風電) and will be located in the county waters of Taichung, Changhua and Penghu respectively, on the west coast of Taiwan.

Water depths in these areas are appropriate for both fixed bottom and floating offshore wind technology.

David Rowland, Iberdrola’s Global Offshore Wind Development Director, said: “Taiwan’s ambition for significant growth in offshore wind means we have been monitoring the market closely for a number of years, and actively working to develop these new projects for over a year. It is a positive trend to see countries around the world are embracing the huge potential of offshore wind and looking to build quickly and at scale. It is good news for the climate crisis and for the economy.

“From the detailed studies we have already completed, and the knowledge we have built about the capabilities of the supply chain in Taiwan, we are enthusiastic about the potential of these new projects.”

Taiwan has a target to install an additional 9GW of offshore wind by 2031, and 15GW by 2035, and the government is currently in the process of finalising its next set of policy measures, according to the Iberdrola statement. Iberdrola’s three development projects are primed for entry into the forthcoming ‘Zonal Development’ auction rounds.