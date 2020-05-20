GE Renewable Energy, in consortium with Powerchina Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited, has announced that it has been selected by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to supply six Francis turbines and generators for Stage 1 of the 2,160 MW Dasu hydropower plant in Pakistan.

The Dasu hydropower project is one of the most important power generation projects in the country, GE says. This project is part of the Vision 2025 Program WAPDA launched in 2001 and the Government of Pakistan’s Power Policy 2013. The plant will help generate clean electricity, ushering in a new era of socio-economic potential and development in remote areas.

The project will be completed in two stages. The first stage consists of installing a 2,160 MW hydropower plant on the Indus River, which could be expanded to 4,320 MW in a second phase. Once commissioned in 2026, the Dasu hydropower plant will power around 4 million households.

“The project is vital to add a major quantum of hydroelectricity to the national grid in order to minimize reliance on expensive thermal generation and lower the power tariff,” WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzzammil Hussain (Retd) said.

GE Renewable Energy’s hydro business is responsible for the design, supply, supervision, installation and commissioning of the six 360 MW Francis turbines and generators, as well as the governors and control and protection systems. GE Grid Solutions will provide the generator circuit breaker.

“We are proud to start this new collaboration with WAPDA and will support them to develop clean and sustainable electricity in Pakistan,” said Pascal Radue, President and CEO of the Hydro business of GE Renewable Energy. “We are also glad to be part of this new hydropower project that will facilitate access to electricity in remote areas.”

