Ahmed Saeed Mohamed, managing director of Fenaka Corporation, the power utility for the island nation of the Maldives, speaks about the challenges of island electrification at Asian Utility Week and POWERGEN Asia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The company has electrified over 150 islands in the nation, and have seen the importance of renewable energy in the country’s power mix, with plans afoot for 70 per cent of its power needs to be satisfied by renewables by 2035. The question is, which renewables source is best for island nations?

