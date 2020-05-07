Webinar broadcast date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

07h00 GMT

This not-to-be-missed interview will provide you with valuable insights from EESL and Trilliant Networks into the fastest-ever rollout of one million smart meters.

The discussion will help you understand the secrets to a partnership that was so integral to the success of the project and highlight key lessons learned by both parties that will shape the future of mass-meter deployment across the region.

In just 12 months, over one million smart meters have been deployed. Yet this incredible achievement is just the tip of the iceberg: with a target to replace 250 million conventional meters, EESL and Trilliant outline how they intend to develop the project. They highlight the systems they will have in place to enable a rate of deployment never seen before, allowing them to install one million meters in a matter of weeks by 2021.

Speakers:

Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director | EESL

Bryan Spear, Managing Director APAC | Trilliant Networks

Sign up for our newsletter