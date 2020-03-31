The uptake for hybrid energy solutions in the mining sector – including renewable energy and battery storage – is rapidly increasing.

This can be attributed to a drop in the cost of renewable energy solutions, improved battery storage technology and an increased demand for improved social and environmental compliance. Consequently, even the remotest mines in Africa are now starting to consider solar, wind and energy storage power supply options an investment-friendly and financially viable choice.

Join Mining Review Africa and ESI Africa for a joint online discussion that looks at how hybrid energy solutions can be successfully incorporated into African mining operations.

Key discussion points will include:

Determining how to select the best hybrid energy solution for your operation

The financial planning and benefits needed and realised from incorporating hybrid energy solutions into your operation

Which energy model may work best for you – ownership or outsourced?

Case studies – industry frontrunners that have already incorporated or are incorporating hybrid energy solutions into their operations

Panel to be confirmed.

