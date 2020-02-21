Broadcast date: 24 March 2020 |13h00 GMT

08h00 New York | 13h00 London | 14h00 Paris | 15h00 Johannesburg | 18h30 New Delhi | 21h00 Singapore

Panellists:

-Joanne Calitz, Senior Engineer, CSIR, South Africa

-Representative from SAREC

This webinar will address:

-The reality of Africa’s generation market opportunities

Africa can take pride in being home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. However, the continent remains significantly energy-poor.

Progress has been made and increasingly favourable regulatory environments are now high on the agenda of governments.

This presents an opportunity for the development of generation power plants from various technologies including gas, hydro, nuclear, coal, solar and wind.

Even so, Africa and particularly sub-Saharan Africa has not seen a boom in the commissioning of generation power plants; an area of infrastructure where enormous opportunities to scale-up investments lie waiting.

In this webinar, which takes place ahead of the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition, we challenge industry experts to address what the generation market can realistically expect in terms of conducting business in Africa.

