The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has aligned with the federal government to provide a two-month period of free electricity supply to all customers nationwide.

ANED’s executive director in charge of research and advocacy, Sunday Oduntan, explained that the gesture was to help reduce the impacts of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

Read more about

Africa

COVID-19

“The Electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) recognise the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of our customers,” said Oduntan.

Happening now. NESI 'Situation Room' in a virtual meeting with the Transmission Company Company to monitor interface challenges and ensure stable electricity supply across the value chain. @HouseNGR @NGRSenate @ProfOsinbajo @TheNationNews @channelstv @TheSun pic.twitter.com/RATHdhNShE — NERC Nigeria (@NERCNG) April 7, 2020

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the federal legislators, the executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

The Association reiterated their commitments to improving service delivery to the nation during this COVID-19 pandemic period. Oduntan said the details of implementation will be revealed soon.

Originally posted on esi-africa.com

Sign up for our newsletter