Keynote broadcast date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 11:00 AM

Host utility interview

Andre de Ruyter, Group Chief Executive, Eskom, South Africa

Back to business: Where are the opportunities?

A running theme across 2020 discussions is the unlocking of opportunities in the African power and energy sector. We look at how Africa is transitioning and the associated business opportunities. The conversation will acknowledge Andre de Ruyter’s interview and address:

How is the rise in off-grid and/or mini-grid solutions changing Africa’s energy access? How has Africa’s energy access been impacted by COVID-19?

Private sector participation models in the electricity transmission sector: how are these evolving and what does the next generation model look like?

What is the future for independent power producers and generation as a whole?

Moderator:

Fifi Peters |Presenter and Financial Journalist, CNBC Africa, South Africa

Panelists:

John M. Mativo| Ag. General Manager, Project Development Services Directorate, Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited, Kenya

Lisa Pinsley |Head of Africa, Energy Infrastructure, Actis, South Africa

David Ashdown | Managing Director, Clarion Events Africa, South Africa

Chanelle Hingston |Group Director: Power & Energy Africa , Clarion Energy, South Africa

Already registered? Join us here.