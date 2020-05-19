The World Bank has approved a $30m grant to help The Gambia improve financial viability and service delivery in the energy and telecom sectors.

The grant will be leveraged to improve debt and public investment management as well as enhance the transparency and governance framework of state-owned enterprises.

Related articles:

Turkish utility secures $325m World Bank fund for renewables integration

World Bank provides fiscal boost to solar hybrid mini grids in Nigeria

The energy sector will take advantage of the grant to provide cheaper, more reliable and cleaner energy to customers.

Elene Imnadze, resident representative of the World Bank, said the grant was the first of two measures “to support The Gambia’s efforts to undertake fundamental reforms to improve fiscal management for better public service delivery”.

Mehwish Ashraf, World Bank Country Economist and co-Task Team Leader, added: “This operation will support the government in strengthening fiscal transparency and reducing fiscal risks and promote a governance framework to ensure long-term sustainability of the SOE sector.”

The projects to be funded will help The Gambia to achieve some of its goals set under the National Development Plan for 2018-2021 – economic stabilisation, growth stimulation and structural transformation.