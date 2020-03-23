Nomination deadline: 30 April 2020 @22h00GMT

The Global Power & Energy Elites is industry’s moment to celebrate those at the forefront of innovation and an opportunity to position your brand amongst inspiring leaders and projects.

Now in its sixth year, the annual print publication and digital platform features those leaders and projects setting the benchmarks in their regions and/or globally, giving readers insights into their planning and execution.



With the Rubik’s Cube in mind, the theme for this year’s Global Power & Energy Elites wants to take the traditional “think-outside-the-box” approach, and invert it.



The global power and energy industry emulates a Rubik’s Cube—where innovative concepts and approaches are driving dynamic, complex, multi-faceted, solutions with the right input and strategies.

We want to encourage industry stakeholders to look inside-the-box, recognise the innovation and passion within, and showcase the innovators and leaders that are shaping the modern power and energy markets—we want to inspire others to emulate similar models and practices.



Readers are given a glimpse into the personal leadership styles of influencers at the forefront of innovation and transition in the power and energy sector.

2021 Nomination Categories

Leadership profile

Generation innovation and optimisation

Renewable energy generation innovation and optimisation

Microgrids and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) integration

Utility Transformation

AMI & Smart Metering

Data & Analytics

Demand response

Customer engagement

Finance & Investment

Technology

Smart cities

